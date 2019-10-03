Mzwanele Manyi weighs in on Mmusi Maimane and the future of the DA

In an opinion piece, Institute of Race Relations (IRR) writer and analyst Herman Pretorius endorsed Western Cape premier Alan Winde as best suited to lead what he said is a “leaderless DA”. Pretorius lamented that Maimane's “weakening reputation” will cost the DA its status as the only major party which has not been implicated in undue gain and corruption.

Pretorius further said that although Winde is the man for Maimane's job, he will be robbed of the opportunity to take over the reins because he is white.

“I want the DA to reject the notion that the skin colour of politicians has any bearing on their ability to improve the lives of their constituents. I want the DA to be honest with the people of South Africa and to declare: we think this pale male, with his record in government, is the best person for the job of leading our country out of the doldrums, and if you care about his skin colour, you are the racist, not us.”

The DA's John Steenhuisen lashed out at Pretorius and accused the IRR of meddling in the party's internal politics, while masquerading as an independent NGO.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba accused the IRR of being a threat to the country's democracy.