Politics

DA to report Floyd Shivambu after VBS money allegedly financed his wedding

07 October 2019 - 16:48 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Floyd Shivambu is set to be reported to parliament's ethics committee over allegations that money from VBS Bank may have financed his 2017 wedding.
Image: Media 24/ Gallo Images

The DA says it will report EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to parliament's ethics committee following reports that VBS loot - via Grand Azania - might have financed his wedding.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Shivambu, who is also the EFF's chief whip, has never declared to parliament that he received donations from the company, which is owned by his brother Brian, who has been fingered for receiving about R16m from VBS.

Steenhuisen said parliament should investigate Shivambu's conduct.

"We will be reporting Mr Shivambu to the ethics committee of parliament for an investigation. This is not the first time that media reports implicate EFF members, and Shivambu in particular, in gross allegations of theft related to the VBS Mutual Bank saga," he said.

