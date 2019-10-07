DA to report Floyd Shivambu after VBS money allegedly financed his wedding

"The money reportedly looted from VBS in this manner represents the life savings and retirement nest eggs of ordinary South Africans, and especially that of thousands of the inhabitants of the Limpopo province’s poverty-stricken rural areas. These are the very people that the EFF and Shivambu claim to represent."

Steenhuisen said the only declarations Shivambu made in 2018 were for complimentary soccer tickets and cigars.

"The DA has ascertained that Shivambu made no declarations regarding interests in Grand Azania, or donations received from that company, or from VBS Mutual Bank, or any persons related thereto. In fact, in the 2017 register Shivambu declares no sponsorships, property, gifts, travel, consultancies, trusts, or benefits and interests of any kind," he said.

Steenhuisen added that even if Shivambu had declared the alleged benefits, the party would still have taken him to the ethics committee.

"Even if Shivambu had declared the money he is alleged to have received for his wedding expenses, the DA maintains that he would still be in breach of the code of conduct, which requires members of parliament, among other things, to always act in a manner that maintains public confidence and trust in the integrity of parliament," he said.