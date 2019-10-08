WATCH LIVE | State capture: Duduzane Zuma's testimony continues
Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am
08 October 2019 - 09:58
Duduzane Zuma takes the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture for a second day on Tuesday.
The commission will also hear Vrede-related testimony from Memel estate agent Johannes Theron and agriculture expert Elder Mtshiza.
Zuma admitted on Monday that he took former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen to meet the Gupta family at their Saxonwold, Johannesburg, home in 2015. He maintained it was a “meet and greet”.
Zuma also said he had “no idea” why former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas would lie about the Gupta family allegedly trying to bribe and threaten him into taking over the finance minister post.