BLF's Zanele Lwana supports Zuma ahead of trial: 'You're being called a criminal'
Deputy president of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement Zanele Lwana has thrown her weight behind former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his trial on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Zuma will appear in court on more than 10 charges including corruption, racketeering and money laundering after the court's dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
His trial will proceed after a 15-year delay.
Zuma's co-accused is Thales, the French arms deal company accused of agreeing to fork out a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from the investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.
Lwana, a staunch supporter of Zuma, says his court appearance is humiliating.
We pray for strength to President Zuma as he appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court Tomorrow. Today you are being called a criminal with the humiliation of sitting in the dock, this they have never done to apartheid murderers such as De Klerk. Their time will come #ZumaTrial pic.twitter.com/5PuyYDtXR5— ZaneleLwana (@ZaneleLwana) October 14, 2019
BLF has been consistent in its support of the former president.
It's leader, Andile Mngxitama, was among the Zuma supporters who were with him at the Pietermarizburg high court for the ruling on Friday.