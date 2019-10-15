Politics

BLF's Zanele Lwana supports Zuma ahead of trial: 'You're being called a criminal'

15 October 2019 - 07:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal trial will start on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg high court.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Deputy president of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement Zanele Lwana has thrown her weight behind former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his trial on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Zuma will appear in court on more than 10 charges including corruption, racketeering and money laundering after the court's dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

His trial will proceed after a 15-year delay.

Zuma's co-accused is Thales, the French arms deal company accused of agreeing to fork out a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from the investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

Lwana, a staunch supporter of Zuma, says his court appearance is humiliating.

BLF has been consistent in its support of the former president.

It's leader, Andile Mngxitama, was among the Zuma supporters who were with him at the Pietermarizburg high court for the ruling on Friday.

