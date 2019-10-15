NPA will 'do what we need to do' - no matter what executive says: Batohi

Batohi said: “As far as the prosecutors are concerned, we know that notwithstanding in some instances what the executive might do, we need to do what we have to do."

She said while a number of students were arrested during the #FeesMustFall campaign, many of the less serious offences were withdrawn, while prosecutions proceeded in the more serious cases.

“Students have to behave responsibly. You cannot burn libraries or try to burn a police car with people in it. These are serious cases. As far as prosecutors are concerned, we will continue to do what we have to do,” she said.

Batohi explained that she had a very close working relationship with Lamola. She said the minister was “very committed” to the NPA's independence and supported it by providing the necessary resources and other support that the executive can give to the NPA.

“With regards to #FeesMustFall and the minister's tweet … this is not something that the minister hasn't mentioned previously,” she told MPs.