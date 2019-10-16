Herman Mashaba wants independent Kelvin power plant to help counter load-shedding

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba wants help to deal with load-shedding in his metro - and has turned to the independently operated Kelvin power station for help.

The mayor announced on Wednesday that his team was in contact with the power station to see whether a contract could be negotiated which would see the station increasing its output and selling excess power to the city at a cheaper rate than Eskom.

Mashaba made this comment shortly after Eskom announced there was going to be load-shedding from Wednesday morning.

Mashaba said the city had not been warned about Eskom’s rotational power cuts, and had been unable to warns residents and businesses about it.

He expressed his frustration that Joburg was unable to procure independent power from Kelvin - and that the latest round of load-shedding demonstrated the need for cities to develop alternative forms of power production.