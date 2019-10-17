Politics

Five days in November: Jacob Zuma's next date with Zondo

17 October 2019 - 13:16 By Amil Umraw
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial meant he had to delay his return to the state capture inquiry.
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial meant he had to delay his return to the state capture inquiry.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry for the second time in November.

In a short announcement on Thursday, the commission's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Zuma's second round of testimony had been set down for five days, from November 11 to 15.

He said Zuma had been expected to appear before the commission next week, but his lawyers said they were now busy with legal matters arising from a recent Pietermaritzburg high court decision dismissing the former president's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

It appears the commission has not yet set down witnesses to take the stand in Zuma's absence next week.

Zondo said the commission may only resume on October 28, should no witnesses be scheduled.

Zuma first appeared before the commission in July.

In a statement after Zondo's announcement, the commission said Zuma had agreed to appear before the commission in November.

MORE

POLL | Zuma in court: Delay tactic or justice in action?

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared briefly before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. He faces charges including corruption, fraud and ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma was sabotaged, claims former MEC after poor supporter turnout

Embattled ex-president Jacob Zuma has been sabotaged, according to former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Zuma has been 'ready for 14 years' - but his appeal halts corruption case until at least February

Former president Jacob Zuma "has been ready to face this trial for over 14 years", his advocate said on Tuesday, but the corruption case against him ...
News
2 days ago

The state is ready, but will Zuma’s cash crunch stall the case?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it is ready to proceed with the corruption trial of former president Jacob Zuma.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN ANC members ordered to write essays and apologise for bringing party into ... Politics
  2. Five days in November: Jacob Zuma's next date with Zondo Politics
  3. Alan Winde asks Gwede Mantashe to allow municipalities to procure clean energy Politics
  4. Cabinet approves integrated resource plan Politics
  5. At last, parliament to axe its secretary, Gengezi Mgidlana, for misconduct Politics

Latest Videos

'I intentionally did those things to her': Nicholas Ninow testifies in Dros ...
'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
X