Five days in November: Jacob Zuma's next date with Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry for the second time in November.

In a short announcement on Thursday, the commission's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Zuma's second round of testimony had been set down for five days, from November 11 to 15.

He said Zuma had been expected to appear before the commission next week, but his lawyers said they were now busy with legal matters arising from a recent Pietermaritzburg high court decision dismissing the former president's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.