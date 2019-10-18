WATCH | VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MPs grill David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza faced a challenging Q&A from opposition parties in parliament on Thursday.

Mabuza was grilled on various issues affecting SA, ranging from his confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and the state of Eskom, to the government's efforts to boost township and rural economies, and service delivery by municipalities.

Mabuza stood firm in his confidence in Ramaphosa and reassured parliament that the ANC was united in fighting corruption and poverty.