WATCH | VBS, ratings and Ramaphosa support: MPs grill David Mabuza

18 October 2019 - 15:18 By TimesLIVE

Deputy President David Mabuza faced a challenging Q&A from opposition parties in parliament on Thursday.

Mabuza was grilled on various issues affecting SA, ranging from his confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and the state of Eskom, to the government's efforts to boost township and rural economies, and service delivery by municipalities.

Mabuza stood firm in his confidence in Ramaphosa and reassured parliament that the ANC was united in fighting corruption and poverty. 

From service delivery to the economy - five quotes from Deputy President David Mabuza's Q&A session

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday gave oral replies to members of parliament during a question and answer session.
6 hours ago

We're sorry, says David Mabuza as load-shedding hits SA

Deputy President David Mabuza has apologised to South African businesses and students who have been hit by rolling blackouts.
Politics
1 day ago

