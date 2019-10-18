Politics

From service delivery to the economy - five quotes from Deputy President David Mabuza's Q&A session

18 October 2019 - 11:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Deputy President David Mabuza gave oral replies to questions raised by members of parliament on Thursday.
Image: Masi Losi

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday answered questions from MPs during a question-and-answer session. The questions ranged from the government's efforts to boost township and rural economies, to service delivery by municipalities.

Here are six quotes from the session:

Municipal service delivery improvement 

“The president established an inter-ministerial committee to improve the overall performance and the state of local government in respect of key legislative mandates of governance, integrated development and service delivery.”

On slow economic growth 

“The recently appointed Presidential Economic Advisory Council will play the much-needed role of ensuring that all the necessary elements for sustainable economic recovery are in place. Our government continues to strengthen partnerships with all the social partners. In particular, our ongoing engagements with the private sector are focused on ensuring that the investment conference commitments made in the past year are implemented.”

Moral regeneration movement 

“The sustained and heinous attacks on women is a clear indication that our moral compass as a nation is dangerously out of tune with our common values of compassion, care, human dignity and ubuntu. The enquiry about the funding of the moral regeneration movement is accompanied by a necessary reminder of ensuring that we effectively utilise such forums towards moral and ethical renewal and transformation of our society.”

Gender equity in the job market 

The systematic exclusion of women and workplace discriminatory practices are rooted in patriarchal culture, social systems of male dominance, and gender stereotypes that undermine the role and standing of women in society. As government, we will continue with efforts to ensure that we make more progress in ensuring the representation of women.” 

Rural and township economy 

“Government is implementing various programmes and targeted policy interventions to stimulate and support the development of township and rural enterprises. The measures include formalising township and village-based enterprises through an active campaign by provincial and local governments that promotes the benefits of formalisation and addressing illegal trading through better regulation and implementation of bylaws.”

