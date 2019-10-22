Athol Trollip for Joburg mayor? Bantu Holomisa says yes, 'he is experienced'

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has endorsed Athol Trollip for the position of Johannesburg mayor, after Herman Mashaba's resignation.

Holomisa said Helen Zille, the newly elected federal council chairperson of the DA, should recommend Trollip, as he was experienced.

Trollip served as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay from 2016. He was ousted in 2018 after a vote of no confidence by opposition parties, TimesLIVE reported.