'Colonialists brought crime to SA, not the ANC,' Baleka Mbete tells Al Jazeera

Former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete dismissed questions about corruption, inequality and xenophobia in SA during an interview with television station Al Jazeera on Friday.

Many South Africans have labelled Mbete's responses as embarrassing, while others said the ANC bigwig did a spectacular job of exposing the ignorance of the ruling party's leadership. The interview reflected on the overall state of SA.

Here are five of her responses:

On inequality

Host Mehdi Hasan quizzed Mbete on inequality in SA, making reference to a report by the World Bank, which dubbed the country the most unequal in the world. Mbete dismissed the report as harsh and an exaggeration. “I really think that we must see both good and bad. It might be said by the World Bank. They are not God, they are human beings. I don't believe so.”

On corruption, looting

Asked why she did not speak out about corruption and state capture, Mbete said she had not been aware of the extent of corruption. “Things were not happening in full view of everybody. There are many issues I'm learning for the first time in the past few months, in terms of how bad things were.”