Politics

POLL | So, did Herman Mashaba do a good job as Joburg mayor?

22 October 2019 - 11:02 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Herman Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor on Monday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

South Africans are still coming to terms with the resignation of Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor, and are reflecting on his legacy on social media.

He made the announcement on Monday, and has been hailed by some as a true leader who spoke fearlessly for the poor.

In his resignation address, he recounted how his pro-poor views were often met with resistance by some DA members. He also said the election of Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson on Sunday is what motivated his “difficult” decision to quit.

“The events of this past weekend have left me at crossroads, where I can no longer ignore the internal dynamics in the DA and the continued attempts to undermine my pro-poor attempts in Johannesburg.”

Take a poll and let us know what your thoughts are on Mashaba's legacy.

IN QUOTES | Herman Mashaba's resignation speech: 'My pro-poor views have been ignored'

Herman Mashaba resigned as Johannesburg mayor on Monday. He cited Helen Zille's election as the DA's federal council chairperson as one of the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

WATCH | Herman Mashaba resigns as mayor of Johannesburg, says 'I will always choose the country ahead of the party'

Herman Mashaba has quit after three years as mayor of Johannesburg, signalling his belief that the Democratic Alliance intends to break up the ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA's federal executive to meet urgently after Herman Mashaba's resignation

'To ensure political stability', the DA's federal executive will urgently convene a meeting after the resignation of Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg ...
Politics
1 day ago

