POLL | So, did Herman Mashaba do a good job as Joburg mayor?

South Africans are still coming to terms with the resignation of Herman Mashaba as Johannesburg mayor, and are reflecting on his legacy on social media.

He made the announcement on Monday, and has been hailed by some as a true leader who spoke fearlessly for the poor.

In his resignation address, he recounted how his pro-poor views were often met with resistance by some DA members. He also said the election of Helen Zille as the federal council chairperson on Sunday is what motivated his “difficult” decision to quit.

“The events of this past weekend have left me at crossroads, where I can no longer ignore the internal dynamics in the DA and the continued attempts to undermine my pro-poor attempts in Johannesburg.”

Take a poll and let us know what your thoughts are on Mashaba's legacy.