Mboweni takes jab at colleagues who want Reserve Bank nationalised

The Bank has more than 261,000 shares split between more than 600 private shareholders. Many of these shareholders do not live in South Africa, but neither do they have a say over monetary policy and other areas that fall within the Bank’s mandate.

The ANC resolved at its elective conference at Nasrec in December 2017 that ownership of the Bank must revert back to the state. But the government has been reluctant to implement this resolution, owing to the hefty costs involved in buying out the Bank’s shareholders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had to step in to calm jittery markets in June after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said a meeting of the party’s national executive committee had decided to alter the ownership and mandate of the Bank, and also to introduce quantitative easing (increasing money supply to boost economic growth).

Ramaphosa issued a statement after a subsequent of meeting of the party’s top six, where he called Magashule to order, reiterating that nationalisation of the Bank, while desirable, was not prudent.

“It is our desire for the Bank to be publicly owned. However, we recognise that this will come at a cost, which given our current economic and fiscal situation, is simply not prudent,” said Ramaphosa at the time.