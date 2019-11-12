Gauteng health department 'worst' for non-payment, owes R1.7bn

Gauteng's health department is the worst in the province when it comes to non-payment of suppliers, with 987 businesses owed a combined R1.9bn dating back to 2014.

This was revealed in the legislature by health MEC Bandile Masuku in reply to questions by DA MPL Jack Bloom.

Masuku said 236 businesses which provided services to the department two years ago were owed R1.3bn.

In addition, R103m was due to 128 service providers for work done three years ago, and close to R300m was owed to more than 500 companies for services provided in 2018.

Why does the department owe so much money to service providers?