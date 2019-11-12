Siya Kolisi calls for unity in SA

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has expressed heartfelt thanks to fans who come out to support the team during the Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy parade.

Kolisi thanked SA for the support shown to the Springboks since they were crowned RWC champions in Japan on November 2.

“The last week has probably been one of the best of my life. I speak on behalf of all my teammates and management when I say the support we’ve received has been nothing but remarkable and unbelievable.

“The celebrations in Tokyo, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister Nathi Mthethwa and Prince Harry in attendance, were very special - but nothing could prepare us for what was waiting back here in South Africa," Kolisi said during his side's trophy tour.