De Ruyter appointment comes from the 'darker corners of cronyism under Gordhan': ANCYL

The ANC Youth League has slammed the appointment of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO, saying it was confirmation of the “deep root of white privilege” in South Africa’s boardrooms.

In a statement by task team convenor Tandi Mahambehlala, the league said the appointment of De Ruyter could be explained only “in the darker corners of cronyism which seem to be perpetuated by the minister of public enterprises [Pravin Gordhan]”.

De Ruyter’s appointment was announced on Monday, and it came as a shock to many as his name had not been among those rumoured to be front-runners for the difficult job.

“De Ruyter’s dismal track record at Sasol and Nampak makes it inconceivable that he should be elevated to salvage this struggling [state-owned entity]. There exists no sound basis for such an appointment unless [Gordhan is] committed to collapsing Eskom completely.

“Last month we witnessed the resignation of the joint CEOs at Sasol, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, following the disaster of a project at Lake Charles. The Lake Charles saga was engineered by De Ruyter,” the ANCYL statement read.