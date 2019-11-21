WATCH LIVE | Maite Nkoana-Mashabane testifies at state capture inquiry
21 November 2019 - 10:32
The commission of inquiry into state capture resumes with evidence from the former Minister of International Relations and Corporation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.
Her testimony will focus on the landing of the Gupta private plane at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria in 2013.
Nkoana-Mashabane - now the minister of Women in the Presidency - will also explain why Bruce Koloane, former Chief of State Protocol at Waterkloof who was behind the controversial landing of the plane - was after the incident promoted to be South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands.
Koloane has since resigned from that position.