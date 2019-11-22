Julius Malema on Eskom, expansion and the future of the EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke about the party's views on state-owned enterprises and expanding the EFF at a media briefing on Thursday ahead of the party's December elective conference at Nasrec.

Here's what he said in seven telling quotes:

We're infants

“We are at the formative stage. Many people are joining politics for the first time because of the EFF. We must consistently go back and teach, not because they don't want to learn but because this is their first time in politics."

Eskom leadership

“We must employ the best of the best to lead state-owned enterprises. There is a guy who leads Telkom, Sipho Maseko. I don't understand why, when we are getting into trouble with Eskom, we don't call a guy like Sipho to rescue Eskom or SAA? He has a proven record. We must not be dealing with a problem of an incapacitated and corrupt individual.”

Give us Joburg in exchange for Tshwane

“We are going to field our candidate in Johannesburg, and leadership will announce the name in due course. We are not saying we will not talk, but we will on condition that they support the EFF candidate. We are now going to govern. You support us in Joburg and Tshwane, we will support you in Joburg and Tshwane. We are not going to enter into any coalitions. There will be no interference. We will remain the opposition.”

I'm under attack

“I am under permanent investigation. The state is always bringing up a case against me. The NPA can do what they want to do, I can't stop them. We are under attack as the leadership of the EFF because we are the only party that takes on white monopoly capitalists and their representatives.”

I will always be EFF

“I will always be in politics. I will die in politics. If you are removed from a position, you are not expelled, you are removed. Even if I'm removed in December, I will remain a MP.”

EFF expansion discussion

“The conference will decide whether there is a need for a political school. I don't see the need for more structures but we will argue that point at the conference. If we introduce more structures, we are creating bureaucracy. We were coerced to form the student command prematurely. They are unable to do anything without the assistance of the mother body."