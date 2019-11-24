Politics

Tshwane mayor says he was being blackmailed with 'sex soundbyte'

24 November 2019 - 20:39 By TimesLIVE
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has some explaining to do.
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has some explaining to do.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

City of Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa says he has been blackmailed with an audio recording containing "supposed intimate engagement" with a member of the mayoral committee, Stella Senkubuge.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the city "noted with concern" that an audio recording had been circulated on social media platforms. It contains "purported damning content against the executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport MMC Stella Senkubuge".

The statement said the audio purports to be of a conversation and "supposed intimate engagement between the two".

Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge viewed the recording "in a very serious light".

It had been "used as a tool to blackmail and extort undue favours from the City of Tshwane".

The statement quotes Mogalapa as saying: "We have been aware of the existence of this audio recording for a few days and threats to release the recording have been communicated to us via an intermediary wherein certain demands have been made."

This included the "immediate reinstatement" of four officials currently on suspension for violating the Municipal Finance Management Act.

"We have both refused to give in to the demands of these individuals who are hell bent on seeing us break the law to give them easy passage back into the municipality," said Mokgalapa, adding that a case of blackmail and extortion had been opened with the Brooklyn police.

This burden that was sitting on me, it’s gone: Bassie Kumalo pens 'cathartic' memoir

Basetsana Kumalo has suffered several knocks, including seven miscarriages and accusations of a sex tape. So writing a memoir has been cathartic, she ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape

Author Jackie Phamotse has been charged with crimen injuria for comments she made last year about power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Another R Kelly 'sex tape' has surfaced

The US superstar has been implicated in another sex tape that allegedly features underage girls.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Tshwane mayor says he was being blackmailed with 'sex soundbyte' Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa defends appointment of white Eskom CEO Politics
  3. KZN MEC's Mercedes explanation raises more questions than answers Politics
  4. EFF student command hits back at Julius Malema's comments Politics
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'targeted specific people for political gain' Politics

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X