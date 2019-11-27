Herman Mashaba attributes his success to privilege: 'I've lived in safe communities'
Herman Mashaba has acknowledged that he is among the few black South Africans who have lived comfortably in communities where services were delivered since the dawn of democracy 25 years ago. Mashaba said his success in business gave him access to a life the majority of poor black people were deprived of.
The outgoing Johannesburg mayor has described his three-year tenure as eye-opening.
Becoming a Mayor and being directly confronted by the lived reality of these fellow citizens of my city on a basis shook me to the core. They say I changed, I say a lot changed me https://t.co/oHFCnEWvSH— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 26, 2019
Many praised him for recognising his privilege, sharing his experience and serving the city and its residents well.
Wednesday is his last day as mayor. He announced his resignation on October 21, shortly after Helen Zille was elected DA federal council chairperson.
This is what tweeps had to say:
Thank you. I wish many more could appreciate this simple fact. Just because you are previledge doesn't mean the problems of this country are non-existent. Most of these apartheid beneficiaries are ignorant (to be polite) of this FACT.— #BornFighter (@GLekhuleni) November 26, 2019
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 well done for recognizing this, I hope in your circle of business meetings. You will teach your fellow rich black men to stop calling people lazy and invest in our townships business. Thank you for everything ❤️.— Moabi Martin Moabi (@Oabs_) November 26, 2019
Thank you Mr Mayor for your service to the people of Joburg. I am not a citizen of Joburg but praises from people who have first hand experience of your dedicated service reverberate beyond the borders of that city. All the best in your future endeavors.— Siyabonga Zondi (@siyabongazondi) November 26, 2019
Be thrives on getting things done he believes in. He has integrity and self worth! It’s his motivation to succeed and get it right!— marion mertins (@MarionMertins) November 26, 2019
SA needs him in a power-position!