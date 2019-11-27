Politics

Herman Mashaba attributes his success to privilege: 'I've lived in safe communities'

27 November 2019 - 10:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba worked his last day in office on Wednesday November 27 2019.
Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba worked his last day in office on Wednesday November 27 2019.
Image: Sunday Times.

Herman Mashaba has acknowledged that he is among the few black South Africans who have lived comfortably in communities where services were delivered since the dawn of democracy 25 years ago. Mashaba said his success in business gave him access to a life the majority of poor black people were deprived of.

The outgoing Johannesburg mayor has described his three-year tenure as eye-opening.

Many praised him for recognising his privilege, sharing his experience and serving the city and its residents well.

Wednesday is his last day as mayor. He announced his resignation on October 21, shortly after Helen Zille was elected DA federal council chairperson.

This is what tweeps had to say:

