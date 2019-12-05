Politics

Mixed reactions as ANC's Geoff Makhubo wins Joburg mayoral election

05 December 2019 - 08:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ANC's Lebogang Maile, Panyaza Lesufi and Ace Magashule before the vote to elect a new mayor of Johannesburg.
The ANC's Lebogang Maile, Panyaza Lesufi and Ace Magashule before the vote to elect a new mayor of Johannesburg.
Image: Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

The election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new mayor of Johannesburg is causing a stir on social media. The mayoral position became vacant after the resignation of Herman Mashaba, who cited tensions within the DA as his reason for stepping down.

The elections were postponed last week after the ruling DA's Vasco da Gama said legal opinion was necessary on what a majority vote meant in a mayoral election.  The ANC lost the metro in 2016 after it was taken over by the DA, in a coalition with the EFF.

The ANC reclaimed the city with 137 votes. The DA received 101 votes, while the EFF got 30.

Here is a glimpse of the reactions to the ANC's victory.

MORE

ANC's Geoff Makhubo is the new Joburg mayor

Makhubo's appointment sees the ANC reclaim the country's economic hub after being toppled by a DA-led coalition, supported by the EFF, following the ...
Politics
18 hours ago

WATCH | ANC takes back Joburg as Geoff Makhubo is elected mayor

The ANC is back in control of Johannesburg, with Geoff Makhubo taking the reigns as the city’s new mayor on Wednesday.
Multimedia
15 hours ago

In Jozi over the festive season? 8 great things to do with the fam

From steam train rides to cooking classes for kids, there's no shortage of fun to be had in and around the City of Gold these holidays
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. New Joburg mayor forming coalitions with smaller parties, but will chat to DA ... Politics
  2. From Herman Mashaba to Geoff Makhubo - a timeline of city of Joburg changes Politics
  3. Maimane trends as social media reacts to Makhubo's election as Johannesburg ... Politics
  4. 'Joburg will now have a mayor who is allegedly corrupt': Herman Mashaba lashes ... Politics
  5. Mixed reactions as ANC's Geoff Makhubo wins Joburg mayoral election Politics

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X