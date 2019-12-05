Mixed reactions as ANC's Geoff Makhubo wins Joburg mayoral election

The election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new mayor of Johannesburg is causing a stir on social media. The mayoral position became vacant after the resignation of Herman Mashaba, who cited tensions within the DA as his reason for stepping down.

The elections were postponed last week after the ruling DA's Vasco da Gama said legal opinion was necessary on what a majority vote meant in a mayoral election. The ANC lost the metro in 2016 after it was taken over by the DA, in a coalition with the EFF.

The ANC reclaimed the city with 137 votes. The DA received 101 votes, while the EFF got 30.

Here is a glimpse of the reactions to the ANC's victory.