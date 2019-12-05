Mixed reactions as ANC's Geoff Makhubo wins Joburg mayoral election
The election of the ANC's Geoff Makhubo as the new mayor of Johannesburg is causing a stir on social media. The mayoral position became vacant after the resignation of Herman Mashaba, who cited tensions within the DA as his reason for stepping down.
The elections were postponed last week after the ruling DA's Vasco da Gama said legal opinion was necessary on what a majority vote meant in a mayoral election. The ANC lost the metro in 2016 after it was taken over by the DA, in a coalition with the EFF.
The ANC reclaimed the city with 137 votes. The DA received 101 votes, while the EFF got 30.
Here is a glimpse of the reactions to the ANC's victory.
So, if EFF has 30 seats and got 30 votes, they only voted for themselves, DA voted for themselves and then the ANC and other smaller parties voted for the ANC. Sad, we COJ residents are the losers here, it was nt even about us.What a sad day 😢 #JoburgMayor— Brenda Madisha (@MadisBren) December 4, 2019
#JoburgMayor back to looting pic.twitter.com/Acnvz84MBA— Fusie Lehasa🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@FusieLehasa) December 5, 2019
Sad day for the residents of Joburg. Back to ANC corruption. #JoburgMayor— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2019
The tenderpreneurs and political hyenas are back, @CityofJoburgZA coffers will run dry and we'll be back to stinking Joburg in no time #JoburgMayor— save_our_planet (@DonLefika) December 5, 2019
Congratulations ANC and welcome back #JoburgMayor! This is the correct order of things. Now, please show why u are the People's Movement, I know U CAN DO IT!— Lindie Langa (@AwaitedOne1) December 4, 2019
One recently insourced security guard tells me he's still in probation and now is worried the ANC tenderpreneurs will make sure none of them is permanently hired.. Mashaba what have you done #JoburgMayor— NonPartisan (@MulugisiM) December 4, 2019
#JoburgMayor we are in trouble 🙆🏽♂️@MichaelSun168, @HermanMashaba and @AsktheChiefJMPD Thanks a lot for the great work you did for @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/3pRiDp3X9X— @StolencarRSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) December 5, 2019
#JoburgMayor it's late evening... All seems to be quite and unreasonable. ANC back in jhb mayoral sit... This is a mistake... This guy's failed to scrap etolls. What will be next... The votes are unrealistic. We should have not used councilors to vote...ohh 2021 it's far. Thieves— Nnete ya baba (@phumza123) December 4, 2019