WATCH | What we know about Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

05 December 2019 - 16:31 By EMILE BOSCH

Geoff Makhubo won the Johannesburg mayoral vote on Wednesday, placing the city back in the hands of the ANC.

Makhubo, with numerous courses and a BCom degree under his belt, can be seen as qualified for the position.

In the past 10 years, Makhubo has held the positions of chairperson of the greater Johannesburg region, Johannesburg finance MEC and Johannesburg ANC treasurer.

Makhubo has recently been involved in corruption allegations, specifically with regards to a R30m deal between the city of Johannesburg and Regiment Capital, a Gupta-linked company.

Many politicians, including former mayor Herman Mashaba, have criticised his appointment.

