Bobani goes to court to set aside ousting as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Axed Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani will turn to the Port Elizabeth high court on Tuesday in a bid to set aside his ousting.

HeraldLIVE reported that Bobani and his legal team - comprising attorney Danie Gouws and renowned criminal defence advocate Terry Price - were granted a certificate of urgency on Monday, meaning their matter will be pushed up on the court roll and heard on an urgent basis.

Bobani claims the decision to remove him as mayor, made during a council meeting on Thursday last week, was unlawful because he was not given notice in terms of the Municipal Structures Act.

The matter is due to be heard in court at 11.30am on Tuesday.