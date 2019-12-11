SAA and Eskom might be failing, but ANC insists that no SOEs will be privatised

Despite intensive load-shedding and the financial crisis at SAA, the ANC remains adamant that none of the country’s state-owned enterprises will be privatised.

Speaking on Wednesday about the outcomes of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting this past weekend, party secretary-general Ace Magashule said members discussed various methods to fix Eskom and SAA in particular.

“The NEC expressed deep concern regarding the social and economic impact of the resumption of load-shedding by Eskom, especially on jobs, small businesses and households,” Magashule said. “The NEC noted with concerns the situation confronting critical SOEs and the need to ensure they play their role in the economy and meet our nation’s developmental goals.”

Magashule said the NEC received a report from the government on the situation at Eskom and SAA.

“The NEC received a report on the situation and commended the decisive intervention by the president of the republic to save SAA, as well as the consultative process that preceded that decision.

“NEC called for a comprehensive approach as well as bold and creative solutions that give effect to resolutions of the national conference,” he said.