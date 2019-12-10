Ramaphosa cuts short Egypt trip over Eskom crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his planned two-day trip to Egypt amid calls for him to deal with the ongoing load-shedding crisis.

Ramaphosa, who arrived in Egypt on Tuesday morning, was set to return SA later the same day.

Sources within the presidency have said that Ramaphosa would meet with Eskom executives on Wednesday to deal with the crisis at the power utility.

This comes amid calls by political party DA and citizens for Ramaphosa to cut short his trip and address the issue.

Eskom has implemented load-shedding for six consecutive days since Thursday last week. The crisis deepened on Monday, when the power utility had to, for the first time, implement stage six rotational blackouts.