This is why we fired some of our fighters: EFF

Fraud, defaulting on tithes and a failure to garner more than 100 votes are some of the key reasons the EFF had to fire some of its "fighters".

This is contained in the party's organisational report, delivered by secretary-general Gordrich Gardee during the EFF national elective conference, dubbed the National People's Assembly (NPA), on Saturday night.

The cases were mainly against the party's public representatives from three provinces. They have appeal to the NPA to have their expulsions and suspensions overturned.

In one case, Amanda Kupa, from the Eastern Cape, wanted to be reinstated after she was sacked by the party for refusing to resign after she got less than 100 votes in an election.

Another case is that of Sandile Shange, who continued to receive a salary as an employee of the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal despite being an elected a councillor.