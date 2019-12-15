Politics

This is why we fired some of our fighters: EFF

15 December 2019 - 07:12 By Aphiwe Deklerk and Zingisa Mvumvu
EFF leadership, from left, national chairperson Dali Mpofu, treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys, president Julius Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Godrich Gardee and deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi sing during party's national assembly on Saturday. Many of the top 6 didn't return to their posts.
EFF leadership, from left, national chairperson Dali Mpofu, treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys, president Julius Malema, deputy president Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Godrich Gardee and deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi sing during party's national assembly on Saturday. Many of the top 6 didn't return to their posts.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Fraud, defaulting on tithes and a failure to garner more than 100 votes are some of the key reasons the EFF had to fire some of its "fighters".

This is contained in the party's organisational report, delivered by secretary-general Gordrich Gardee during the EFF national elective conference, dubbed the National People's Assembly (NPA), on Saturday night.

The cases were mainly against the party's public representatives from three provinces. They have appeal to the NPA to have their expulsions and suspensions overturned.

In one case, Amanda Kupa, from the Eastern Cape, wanted to be reinstated after she was sacked by the party for refusing to resign after she got less than 100 votes in an election.

Another case is that of Sandile Shange, who continued to receive a salary as an employee of the department of health in KwaZulu-Natal despite being an elected a councillor.

Five more years as EFF boss for Julius Malema

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for at least the next five years.
Politics
1 hour ago

"Mr Shange is a full-time employee of the department of health who contravened the Public Representative Code of Conduct in that he received two remunerations without prior authorisation by the MEC of health in terms of the Public Service Act, or by the organisation," reads the report.

Another KZN councillor, Khulezwa Hlabisa, committed a similar offence. Hlabisa continued to receive a salary as a teacher after becoming a councillor.

Cosmos Mabona from the Western Cape was sacked after failing to pay party levies 14 times.

Another EFF councillor from the eThekwini municipality, Lungile Mnguni, was kicked out of the party after being found guilty for accessing and misappropriating constituency funds.

Julius Malema lambastes EFF leaders who are not loyal to party

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at his party colleagues saying some who are elected into positions are not loyal to the EFF but to the ...
Politics
18 hours ago

"She never attended her disciplinary hearing and was accordingly found guilty in absentia, and a sanction of expulsion was imposed," reads the report.

Addressing the media on Saturday night, Gardee said all the cases will be reviewed by a special committee to be set up by the NPA.

He said the committee's decision would then be heard by an NPA plenary, after which it will take a decision on whether to rescind or uphold the expulsions.

"We have tabled the appeals before plenary and they will be referred to a special committee ... and the committee will advise as to what outcome should be communicated to the appellants. Once that is done it will be communicated to the whole world," said Gardee.

MORE

Thousands of EFF supporters file into Nasrec for party's elective conference

Thousands of EFF members were making their way into the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning ahead of the party's elective ...
Politics
21 hours ago

EFF slashes number of media attending elective conference from 625 to 150

The EFF says out of 625 RSVPs the party received from media planning to attend its second national people's assembly (NPA) only 150 media personnel ...
Politics
1 week ago

Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault case postponed until January

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu will have a cloud over his head this Christmas after the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday postponed his ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Four EFF members taken to hospital after 'Defenders of the Revolution' ... Politics
  2. This is why we fired some of our fighters: EFF Politics
  3. Five more years as EFF boss for Julius Malema Politics
  4. Julius Malema lambastes EFF leaders who are not loyal to party Politics
  5. Thousands of EFF supporters file into Nasrec for party's elective conference Politics

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X