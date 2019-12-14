Thousands of EFF supporters file into Nasrec for party's elective conference

Thousands of EFF members were making their way into the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning ahead of the party's elective conference.

The party is due to elect new leadership and fine-tune its policies.

Party president Julius Malema is the only leader expected to retain his position uncontested.

Delegates are currently singing in anticipation of the start of the conference.

Malema's home province, Limpopo, has the highest number of delegates at the conference.

As the conference gets under way, the party has been criticised for not allowing some journalists from Daily Maverick, amaBhungane, Caxton and Scorpio to cover the event.