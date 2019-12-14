Politics

Thousands of EFF supporters file into Nasrec for party's elective conference

14 December 2019 - 10:12 By Aphiwe Deklerk and Zingisa Mvumvu
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to be re-elected uncontested.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Thousands of EFF members were making their way into the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning ahead of the party's elective conference.

The party is due to elect new leadership and fine-tune its policies.

Party president Julius Malema is the only leader expected to retain his position uncontested.

Delegates are currently singing in anticipation of the start of the conference.

Malema's home province, Limpopo, has the highest number of delegates at the conference.

As the conference gets under way, the party has been criticised for not allowing some journalists from Daily Maverick, amaBhungane, Caxton and Scorpio to cover the event.

Asked about his future this morning, EFF outgoing national chair Dali Mpofu said his future was in the hands of the 4,000-plus delegates to their national people's assembly.

Mpofu's position has been earmarked for EFF MP Veronica Mente while the party's head of security, Marshall Dlamini, is tipped to replace Gordrich Gardee as secretary-general.

Some members of the EFF have been lobbying for Mpofu to contest for the position of deputy president, which position is currently held by Floyd Shivambu.

But all will be clear this Sunday when results are announced.

Later on Saturday, nominations and voting of the top six will take place.

