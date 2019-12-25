'Wanted' Gupta family's brazen bid to have their SA passports renewed

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that some of the Gupta family members have been trying to get their SA passports renewed.

This is despite the SA government’s bid to have the Gupta family extradited back to the country to answer to state capture allegations.

They are reported to have been living in Dubai since leaving SA in December 2018.

The controversial family, which is originally from India, was awarded SA citizenship under dubious circumstances by former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba several years ago.