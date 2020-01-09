Politics

Presidency defends Ramaphosa’s no planned load-shedding promise

09 January 2020 - 20:06 By QAANITAH HUNTER
South Africans are experiencing unplanned, not planned, load-shedding says the presidency. Stock photo.
South Africans are experiencing unplanned, not planned, load-shedding says the presidency. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said late on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not been misled about the situation at Eskom as the current load-shedding in the country was unplanned.

She said Deputy President David Mabuza did not infer any “malicious intent” when he said earlier that the minister of public enterprises and the Eskom board had misled Ramaphosa regarding load-shedding.

Diko said the commitment made by the Eskom board in December was that there would be no planned load-shedding before January 13. The load-shedding experienced since the weekend had been unplanned, she said.

Her comments come on the back of Mabuza telling reporters that Ramaphosa was misled.

“They’ve misled the president, but right from the day we went there with the president I insisted on maintenance,” he said to journalists on the sidelines of an ANC blitz in Kimberley on Thursday.

Diko said Eskom's problems would not be solved if the issues around its aged infrastructure were not dealt with.

“As the deputy president himself has said, what we have seen are challenges with maintenance at Eskom,” she said.

After unprecedented stage six load-shedding in December, Ramaphosa cut short a trip to Egypt to deal with the Eskom crises.

He was committed to a turnaround at the power utility.

“So to a large extent the emergency recovery plan that Eskom had put in place during December has been largely successful. We didn’t see any planned load-shedding during December and right now we are dealing with something that has been totally unplanned,” Diko said.

Meanwhile, Diko said Ramaphosa was looking at “changes that need to be made within the board itself”.

“The president is wholly seized with the matter of Eskom,” she added.

MORE

Eskom misled Ramaphosa about extent of load-shedding: David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza says President Cyril Ramaphosa was "misled" about load-shedding and the problems facing Eskom.
Politics
6 hours ago

Eskom pleads with South Africans to save electricity as load-shedding resumes on Thursday

Enforced electricity cuts have been imposed, effective from 8am on Thursday to 6am on Friday
News
14 hours ago

Brace for more stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise

Despite attempts to fix the power utility, its energy availability factor has continued to drop
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC not only for card-carrying members, Magashule tells Northern Cape community Politics
  2. Presidency defends Ramaphosa’s no planned load-shedding promise Politics
  3. Ace Magashule reads the riot act as fists fly at ANC community meeting Politics
  4. Sdumo Dlamini speaks in public after 75 days in hospital Politics
  5. 'No, we are not all equal,' Magashule tells ANC councillor in verbal tiff Politics

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X