POLL | Do white South Africans feel excluded as Africans, as Helen Zille claims?

“Africanism” chats on social media have been a hot topic after Helen Zille's comments about white people living in Africa not being called Africans, saying it was a “campaign to demonise minorities”.

The DA federal council chairperson made the comments after Twitter user @BrianAdams52 complained that white people who’ve been living in Africa for more than 300 years can’t be called Africans, yet black people living in Europe are called Europeans.