Politics

POLL | Do white South Africans feel excluded as Africans, as Helen Zille claims?

09 January 2020 - 11:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said in a tweet that in many countries a majority begins to demonise minorities.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

“Africanism” chats on social media have been a hot topic after Helen Zille's comments about white people living in Africa not being called Africans, saying it was a “campaign to demonise minorities”.

The DA federal council chairperson made the comments after Twitter user @BrianAdams52 complained that white people who’ve been living in Africa for more than 300 years can’t be called Africans, yet black people living in Europe are called Europeans.

This after he also accused Cape Town Street Parade (also known as the Kaapse Klopse) festivalgoers of using “white face”.

Chiming in, Zille said the issue was “another example of double standards”.

“It may start with people labelled 'white' but it will soon spread to many more. And those driving it will soon be its victims," Zille added.

In another tweet, she said: “The same has been said in many other countries where a majority began to demonise minorities. People thought it was a marginal issue until ...”

So do white South Africans feel excluded as Africans?

