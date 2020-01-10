POLL | 108 years later — are you happy with the ANC?

During her address at Galeshewe, Jesse Duarte warned against arrogant, self-serving leaders and said their personal interests must not be put above those of the party and its people.

In Paballelo in Upington, deputy president David Mabuza said the ANC needed to get cracking on issues including Eskom, xenophobia and gender-based violence.

“People are talking today that our economy is not growing and will never grow because Eskom is failing. Yes, we can’t talk of economic growth if we don’t have stability because of issues of energy generation. That is a matter that we can attend to because we are capable. We are a hard-working nation. We have demonstrated to the world that we are a nation with zeal.”