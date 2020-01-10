Politics

POLL | 108 years later — are you happy with the ANC?

10 January 2020 - 06:45 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ruling party celebrated its 108th birthday on Wednesday.
Image: Sunday Times/Masi Losi

As the ANC gears up for its main celebration event on Saturday, Galeshewe in the Northern Cape was flooded by a sea of green, black and gold on Wednesday, as scores of supporters and leaders of the party celebrated 108 years since its formation.

While this is a milestone, it has sparked questions among South Africans, who have used the occasion to scrutinise the state of the ruling party and raise concerns about internal divisions, alleged corruption and lack of integrity among its current leadership.

During her address at Galeshewe, Jesse Duarte warned against arrogant, self-serving leaders and said their personal interests must not be put above those of the party and its people.

In Paballelo in Upington, deputy president David Mabuza said the ANC needed to get cracking on issues including Eskom, xenophobia and gender-based violence.

“People are talking today that our economy is not growing and will never grow because Eskom is failing. Yes, we can’t talk of economic growth if we don’t have stability because of issues of energy generation. That is a matter that we can attend to because we are capable. We are a hard-working nation. We have demonstrated to the world that we are a nation with zeal.”

