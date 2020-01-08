ANC is sick but can still be cured, says David Mabuza

"We are still wearing black, green and gold. That means the ANC is still alive, but I am not worried about the ANC sickness because that is curable. The ANC disease has been diagnosed again and again."

Mabuza then asked ANC members what they thought were the biggest challenges facing the party. Corruption, ill discipline and factionalism came up tops, and Mabuza concurred.

He asked people to be patient with the governing party in its delivery of services but was resolute that the “ANC disease” had to be cured.

"As we celebrate 108 years of existence, we commit ourselves to cure this disease of corruption, factionalism [and] ill discipline. We commit to serve our people because we can’t come this far and betray our people now," he said.

"We will deal with all the problems within the ANC. We are going to work for unity within the movement. We are going to deal with corruption and fight ill discipline."