State capture commission to seek summons compelling Jacob Zuma to testify

The commission of inquiry into state capture's legal team will apply for an order authorising the issue of a summons compelling former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the commission at the end of January.

The commission said on Friday that its legal team would bring the application on Tuesday January 14.

Zuma would be required, if the application is successful, to appear from January 27-31.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo indicated in November that Zuma's lawyers had not provided the commission with “any evidence of his ill-health”. Times Select reported that this was after Zuma told the commission that he was unable to testify then because he was not well.

Zuma's lawyers indicated in December that he could not meet a deadline to respond to the state capture inquiry because he was in hospital in another country.

At the time, the commission wanted to know if he would oppose an application by journalist Redi Tlhabi to cross-examine him over testimony he gave in July 2019.

Tlhabi accused Zuma of making seven false and defamatory comments about her, including that she was part of a group of people who conspired to attack the former president’s character, reported Times Select.

A spokesperson for the commission said on Friday that the reason for the summons would be made known only next week.

The commission of inquiry resumes on Tuesday.

“On the same day the chairperson will hear the evidence of Col Anderson in relation to certain aspects of the landing of the Gupta aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base,” it said in a statement.

“The chairperson has determined January 27-31 as the dates for the former president’s further appearance before the commission.”

The commission will also hear evidence from witnesses on matters unrelated to the Waterkloof saga, the commission said.