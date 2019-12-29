‘ANC has deserted Zuma’

Former president's brother, Khanya Zuma, fires bitter barrage at ruling party as woes mount

An embittered former president Jacob Zuma feels betrayed and abandoned by the ANC, which allows him to be called a “thief” and doesn’t lift a finger to defend him, a prominent family member said this week.



“They have deserted him,” Zuma’s brother Khanya Zuma told the Sunday Times in an exclusive interview...