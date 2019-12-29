News

‘ANC has deserted Zuma’

Former president's brother, Khanya Zuma, fires bitter barrage at ruling party as woes mount

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By ZIMASA MATIWANE and JEFF WICKS

An embittered former president Jacob Zuma feels betrayed and abandoned by the ANC, which allows him to be called a “thief” and doesn’t lift a finger to defend him, a prominent family member said this week.

“They have deserted him,” Zuma’s brother Khanya Zuma told the Sunday Times in an exclusive interview...

