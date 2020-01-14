Judge Zondo: 'I will have the final word on Jacob Zuma's appearance'

The chairman of the commission of inquiry into state capture, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and the commission's legal team have accepted that former president Jacob Zuma is ill and will not be able to appear before them this month.

Zuma's lawyers appeared before the commission for oral arguments on Tuesday morning, insisting Zuma will not be in the country from January 27-31, which is when the commission wanted him to appear before it.

According to Zuma's legal team, their client will be overseas to receive medical treatment.

Zondo accepted this but "reserved my right" to determine a later date for Zuma to appear.

Zuma offered to grant Zondo access to his medical records but the commission's chair was not comfortable with this.

"I think it is a good thing he has offered without being compelled," said Zondo.

"From what I have been told in the affidavit, it seems what he is offering me to see may reveal his illness, and I have some discomfort having to see anybody’s information relating to their illness."