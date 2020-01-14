Politics

Police officials and families raked in cash doing business with Saps: Cele

14 January 2020 - 19:11 By Andisiwe Makinana
Minister Bheki Cele told parliament on Tuesday that police officials and their families have made millions from business deals with the Saps.
Minister Bheki Cele told parliament on Tuesday that police officials and their families have made millions from business deals with the Saps.
Image: Esa Alexander

Nearly a hundred police officials made millions by doing business with the Saps between 2014 and 2019 - despite this being illegal.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed in response to a parliamentary question on Tuesday that 99 police officials, as well as 101 of their family members, did business with the police.

The 20 most lucrative contracts amounted to nearly R6.8m .

A list submitted to parliament shows that one company in particular, Hizoline and Royale Energy, did business with the police to the tune of nearly R3.2m.

Cele did not give details about the contracts, except for the names of the companies involved and the values of the deals.

Ekurhuleni official suspended over allegations of tender fraud

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended a senior official in the department of health and social development, with pay, over allegations of tender fraud ...
News
1 day ago

He was responding to a question from DA MP Andrew Whitfield, who wanted to know how many Saps members and their immediate families were doing business with the police. This includes the direct awarding of tenders, as well as Saps members being directors or members of companies doing business with the police and relevant entities.

Cele revealed that none of the officials had declared the conflict of interest during the bidding or tender processes of the specified contracts, although “five companies disclosed their relationships with family members employed by the Saps,” he said.

The revised code of conduct for public service employees, which came into effect in August 2016, prohibits public servants from doing any form of business with organs of state, either in their own capacity or through companies of which they are directors.

The 2016 regulations provided for a transitional arrangement that enabled officials doing business with the state to either resign from public service or relinquish their business interests by the end of January 2017.  

READ MORE:

Makana placed under administration for service failures, corruption

The Makhanda high court on Tuesday ordered the Makana municipality to be dissolved and placed under administration for violating its constitutional ...
News
5 hours ago

KZN traffic officer caught on camera 'stealing cellphone' at food outlet

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer - caught on CCTV cameras allegedly stealing a cellphone at a popular food outlet in Pietermaritzburg - has been ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC resolution to nationalise Reserve Bank a 'mistake': Tito Mboweni Politics
  2. Police rape kit contract worth nearly R500m, Bheki Cele tells parliament Politics
  3. Police officials and families raked in cash doing business with Saps: Cele Politics
  4. Collins Chabane refused to meet with Khulubuse Zuma over 'business proposals' Politics
  5. 'I understood Gupta plane landing to be Zuma's wish': Waterkloof colonel Politics

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X