Police officials and families raked in cash doing business with Saps: Cele

Nearly a hundred police officials made millions by doing business with the Saps between 2014 and 2019 - despite this being illegal.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed in response to a parliamentary question on Tuesday that 99 police officials, as well as 101 of their family members, did business with the police.

The 20 most lucrative contracts amounted to nearly R6.8m .

A list submitted to parliament shows that one company in particular, Hizoline and Royale Energy, did business with the police to the tune of nearly R3.2m.

Cele did not give details about the contracts, except for the names of the companies involved and the values of the deals.