New Eskom chairperson's to-do list — according to the EFF

The EFF has given new Eskom board interim chair Prof Malegapuru Makgoba six “to-do tasks” as he takes over the embattled power utility.

The red berets called, in a statement on Thursday, on Makgoba to:

Cancel the irrational power purchase agreements

Disengage with independent power producers (IPPs)

Stop any attempt to unbundle the utility

Build an Eskom renewal-energy division

Investigate the delays on the completion of Kusile and Medupi; and

Make sure that all coal prices are consistent with Nersa (National Energy Regulator of South Africa) set prices.

According to the EFF, if Makgoba adhered to their script, he would be on the right side of history.

“He will be judged based on these important goals; under his watch, he must ensure that Eskom remains, in its entirety, a people’s asset,” said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The party also reiterated its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to axe public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.