QUOTES | Ramaphosa plans to build a 'capable state', appointing 'qualified people' to do the job

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to stop appointing unqualified people into positions of authority, even if they're politically connected.

In his first newsletter this year, Ramaphosa said the festive break offered an opportunity to “reflect on our plans for the year ahead, but also to think deeply about the challenges that confront us”.

Here are five quotes from his letter.

Service delivery in SA

“It was disheartening to see that, despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failures.

“Many of the places we visited struggle to provide social infrastructure and services simply because they have such a small revenue base. But in some cases, elected officials and public servants have neglected their responsibilities.”

Putting people first

“As public representatives and civil servants we derive our legitimacy from our ability to act professionally as we serve the public and manage state resources to the benefit of the public.