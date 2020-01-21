QUOTES | Ramaphosa plans to build a 'capable state', appointing 'qualified people' to do the job
President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to stop appointing unqualified people into positions of authority, even if they're politically connected.
In his first newsletter this year, Ramaphosa said the festive break offered an opportunity to “reflect on our plans for the year ahead, but also to think deeply about the challenges that confront us”.
Here are five quotes from his letter.
Service delivery in SA
“It was disheartening to see that, despite progress in many areas, there were several glaring instances of service delivery failures.
“Many of the places we visited struggle to provide social infrastructure and services simply because they have such a small revenue base. But in some cases, elected officials and public servants have neglected their responsibilities.”
Putting people first
“As public representatives and civil servants we derive our legitimacy from our ability to act professionally as we serve the public and manage state resources to the benefit of the public.
“We also need to ensure that we embody the Batho Pele principles. Putting people first. It is through such an approach that we can have a state that places people and their needs at the centre.”
No more unqualified people
“We are committed to end the practice of poorly qualified individuals being parachuted into positions of authority through political patronage. There should be consequences for all those in the public service who do not do their work.
“Through the ongoing and focused training of civil servants, the National School of Government will be playing a greater role in providing guidance for career development.”
Capable state
“A capable state starts with the people who work in it. Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills, and other expertise.
“A capable state also means that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to fulfil their mandates effectively and add value to the economy. State companies that cannot deliver services, such as Eskom during load-shedding, or that require continual bailouts, such as SAA, diminish the capacity of the state.”
Citizens in a capable state
“We must all participate in school governing bodies, ward committees and community policing forums. It is on citizens that government will rely to advise us on the standards of public services in communities. It is on you that we depend to hold those who are failing you to account.
“Where government needs help, we should be prepared to draw on the skills, expertise and resources of the private sector and civil society. If we all work together to build a more capable and developmental state, we will be that much closer to realising the SA that we all want.”