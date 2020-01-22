POLL | Herman Mashaba to launch new political party in June - a progressive move or waste of time?

On Monday, Mashaba said the “The People's Dialogue”, had been well received and the campaign has reached more than 13.7-million South Africans through social media, resulting in close to a million engagements as people shared their views on the state of SA.

“The message coming from the people has been clear. Dialogue is important but only if it's linked to action and providing a political alternative to the system that has failed us so fundamentally,” he said in a statement.

Mashaba has already hit the ground running.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported on his offer to help the families of three Lily mine employees who were trapped when a central pillar collapsed into a sinkhole on February 5 2016.

“My role is to get you a top legal firm that can assist you. I want to get this container [in which the three were trapped] out because I'm not prepared to accept that we don't have the capacity to get the container out.”