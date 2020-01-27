Politics

Mmusi Maimane and DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia in war of words

27 January 2020 - 10:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane holding hands with Ghaleb Cachalia, left.
Image: Phill Magakoe

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and party MP Ghaleb Cachalia took shots at each on social media at the weekend.

What started as a disagreement ended in a war of words.

This after Cachalia shared his opinion on Maimane's movement, saying he didn't think it would be successful.

Last week, former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane released a joint statement to explain that they are on separate missions.

In it, Mashaba said he would be starting a new political party, while Maimane would establish a“Movement for one SA”.

In an article in Business Day, Cachalia wrote that the “stealth politics of Maimane and Mashaba will not work”.

"[Maimane] should understand that movements aren’t started in private dining rooms, filled with prospective donors keen to gamble on a power play in sync with their interests.

“Movements are not proselytising churches that set out their stall to woo the flock and wow them with charismatic performances. Movements maketh the man, not the other way round,” Cachalia wrote in his opinion piece.

Taking to social media, Maimane said Cachalia's statement suggested he had a “small mind and small vision”.

“I am on a mission to bring activism to the heart of African politics. Doubters will not deflect my focus,” Maimane added.

Referencing the article, Cachalia said Maimane's movement would give rise to leaders, not the other way round.

 

“I won’t be slowed down by professional detractors. We are moving,” said Maimane.

Maimane said Cachalia had no knowledge about movements or politics, adding that he had “VIP seats to the game your whole life”.

 

Cachalia clapped back at the VIP seats jab, telling Maimane that he'd been in the game long before the former DA leader was born.

