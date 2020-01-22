WATCH | 'Indeed change is coming,' says Mmusi Maimane as he recruits members to new movement

Shortly after his resignation from the DA, Maimane engaged South Africans through social media to hear what they love about SA and what they feel could improve. Issues including the economy, unemployment and ailing state owned enterprises were dominant, TimesLIVE reported.

He has also worked closely with former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on his newly launched platform, “The People's Dialogue”.

There has been widespread speculation that the two former DA members will jointly form a new party, but Maimane denied this on Tuesday during an interview with the SABC.

“Herman Mashaba has moved towards a political party. We will allow for our technical teams to talk, but certainly, we are not part of his political party.”

Maimane steered away from the term “political party”, insisting that he is starting a movement through which he hopes to unite all South Africans.

“I want to engage society, I want to engage business and other political parties that we can coalesce around this movement that is non-racial, focused on the future and that says South Africans want to take their power back.”