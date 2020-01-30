Mmusi Maimane and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on 'empty SAA seats'
A viral picture showing an SAA flight from London with “empty seats” has sparked major concerns about the embattled national carrier's future.
The picture, according to BizNews, was taken by a customer who was one of a few business class passengers.
On Twitter, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said it was sad that South Africans were not buying into the “ecosystem approach of putting their own first”.
“For me, SAA is my first choice as [an] extension of self-love, in addition to the fact that it’s the best in every way.”
How sad that many fellow South Africans don’t buy into the ecosystem approach of putting their own first. For me @flysaa is my first choice as a. extension of self love in addition to the fact that it’s the best in every way https://t.co/uSZBdwOlhj— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 29, 2020
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane suggested it would be best if the airline did not receive bailouts, but introduced “an equity partner”.
Been sent this image re SAA flight from London yesterday. We can dogmatically follow an ideology of state ownership when it comes to Airline or we can introduce an equity partner. This must change, as the net effect is that we take money that should for police, Edu etc to bailout pic.twitter.com/gB5bc4fdNk— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 29, 2020
Bail-out
SAA on Tuesday secured R3.5bn in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).
TimesLIVE reported that SAA business rescue practitioners, supported by the public enterprises department and National Treasury, obtained the funding needed to meet the short-term liquidity requirements of the airline.
“Discussions held with financial institutions have been fruitful, with the DBSA offering to provide the next tranche of funding, for a total amount of R3.5bn, with an immediate drawdown of R2bn.
“Furthermore, funding for the restructuring phase after the [business rescue] plan is adopted is being considered by potential funders.”