POLL | Three others eye the DA's top job, but will Steenhuisen emerge victorious?
The resignation of Mmusi Maimane as leader of the DA in October has seen three DA members come forward to contest the embattled party’s top job.
Interim leader John Steenhuisen has competition in former youth leader Mbali Ntuli, Gauteng leader John Moodey and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who have made clear their intentions to run for his position.
With the DA three months from its 2020 elective conference, Ntuli launched her campaign on Friday, under the slogan, “a new way”.
She said she sought to lead with kindness, fairness and strength.
During her campaign launch and media briefing, Ntuli said she hoped to show South Africans that there was more to the party than those who tweeted controversial views, among other things.
She said the party needed to work on winning back the confidence and trust of its supporters.
“I think that our current leadership is in a panic state. I think that what they want to do is to stabilise and maintain the status quo, and I think that is the wrong approach.”