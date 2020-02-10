Politics

POLL | Three others eye the DA's top job, but will Steenhuisen emerge victorious?

10 February 2020 - 09:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen.
Image: AFP PHOTO / GULSHAN KHAN

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane as leader of the DA in October has seen three DA members come forward to contest the embattled party’s top job.

Interim leader John Steenhuisen has competition in former youth leader Mbali Ntuli, Gauteng leader John Moodey and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who have made clear their intentions to run for his position.

With the DA three months from its 2020 elective conference, Ntuli launched her campaign on Friday, under the slogan, “a new way”.

She said she sought to lead with kindness, fairness and strength.

During her campaign launch and media briefing, Ntuli said she hoped to show South Africans that there was more to the party than those who tweeted controversial views, among other things.

She said the party needed to work on winning back the confidence and trust of its supporters.

“I think that our current leadership is in a panic state. I think that what they want to do is to stabilise and maintain the status quo, and I think that is the wrong approach.” 

MORE

Three challenge Steenhuisen for DA top job

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen will be challenged by at least three candidates when the party elects new leaders.
News
1 day ago

Mbali Ntuli takes a swipe at DA leaders, kick-starts her bid for top job

Former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli has again taken a swipe at her party’s leadership, saying they are in a “panic state” and focused on maintaining ...
Politics
2 days ago

IN QUOTES | Mmusi Maimane on his 'Uber-like' movement, the DA and John Steenhuisen

Here are five quotes from the former DA leader's speech at the Cape Town Press Club
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. POLL | Three others eye the DA's top job, but will Steenhuisen emerge ... Politics
  2. Fikile Mbalula defends President Cyril Ramaphosa, while EFF continues plans to ... Politics
  3. Five things you need to know from Julius Malema's explosive pre-Sona presser Politics
  4. Everything you need to know about Mbali Ntuli’s push for DA top job Politics
  5. She’s young, she’s bright and she’s ready to be DA boss Politics

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
X