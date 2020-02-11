Politics

ANC rejects Sibongile Besani’s resignation from youth league task team

11 February 2020 - 06:16 By Kgothatso Madisa
ANC national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator Sibongile Besani and convener Thandi Mahambehlala. Besani's resignation from the task team has been rejected by the ANC.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday said that the party’s national working committee had rejected Sibongile Besani’s resignation, SowetanLIVE reported.

“Comrade Sibongile Besani is therefore expected, and with immediate effect, to continue as the ANC NYTT (national youth task team) coordinator,” Magashule said.

The NYTT was established last year after the disbandment of the youth league’s national executive committee.

Its mandate is to rebuild the youth structure and lead it towards its next elective conference, scheduled for May.

“The NWC called on members and structures of the ANCYL throughout the country to accordingly exercise maximum discipline and focus their energies constructively on the task at hand of rebuilding the ANCYL,” Magashule said.

