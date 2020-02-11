KZN invests millions at capture site to keep Nelson Mandela's legacy alive

“This place is a fitting tribute to our difficult history as well as proof of what we can achieve when we focus our energies on developing our potential as a young democracy.

"While the fight for the economic emancipation of our people still rages on, looking back we can be proud of what we have managed to achieve thus far.”

The capture site, which is also a major tourist destination, is in Howick in the KZN Midlands, where Mandela was arrested on August 5 1962 when travelling illegally from Durban to Johannesburg, after meeting the then ANC leader Albert Luthuli.

Mandela’s capture started the events that led to the Rivonia Treason Trial and his imprisonment for 27 years.