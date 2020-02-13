Free data soon to be given to poor households: Ramaphosa

Mobile operators like MTN, Vodacom and Cell C will soon have to give free data, discounts and airtime to poor households.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement in his state of the nation address on Thursday evening.

In line with these new regulations — being worked on by the competition authorities — mobile operators will have to allow free access to educational and other public interest websites.

He said a market inquiry into data services was the basis for measures to reduce costs to consumers.

South Africans have long complained about the high price of data and airtime in the country.

In December last year, the Competition Commission recommended that service providers reduce the price of data or face prosecution.