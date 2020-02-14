Business aims to hold government accountable for Sona promises

Business Unity S A (Busa) has welcomed some points raised in the state of the nation address (Sona), but plans to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa about some issues he did not address.

Ahead of Sona, the business lobby group put out a wish list of what they would like Ramaphosa to address.

After the Sona, Busa said they were “pleased the president referred to several of our recommendations and announced some movement in some of them. However, we would like to see a sense of urgency in approaching the structural challenges in the economy.”

The lengthy list included “urgent pronouncements on far-reaching economic structural reforms with an aim to attract investment and therefore grow the economy”, “a statement that public expenditure will be tempered in the budget and this would be a measure to address the fiscal crisis”, and “a clear position on a strategy to address the state-owned entity (SOE) crisis”, among other issues.