WATCH | #SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know

14 February 2020 - 06:22 By Deepa Kesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on February 13 2020.

Among the issues Ramaphosa addressed were SA's embattled state-owned entities (SOEs), such as Eskom and SAA, and unemployment. The president also spoke about implementing new plans to legalise hemp products for medicinal reasons and new education changes.

Ramaphosa announced that financially viable municipalities can now procure their own electricity from independent power producers. The president announced a list of seven measures to rapidly increase the capacity of energy generation outside state utility Eskom.

The EFF walked out of parliament earlier during the night, after delaying President Ramaphosa's Sona address for more than an hour.

EFF leader Julius Malema told Ramaphosa that their problem was his refusal to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and they objected to the presence of former apartheid president FW de Klerk in parliament for Sona.

