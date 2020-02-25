Politics

John Steenhuisen on apartheid: Crime against humanity debate is misplaced

25 February 2020 - 09:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, third left, at a media briefing at Nkululeko House on February 23 2020.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, third left, at a media briefing at Nkululeko House on February 23 2020.
Image: DA via Twitter

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the debate about apartheid should focus on its legacy, not its label.

He was speaking at the party's federal council media briefing on Sunday.

Earlier this month, former apartheid president FW de Klerk, through his foundation, said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union, the ANC and its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

The foundation said the former president repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

On February 11, after receiving backlash from various political parties, De Klerk apologised and withdrew the statement.

Sorry, but ... five reasons why the EFF rejects FW de Klerk’s apology

The EFF has rejected former apartheid president FW de Klerk and his foundation's apology
Politics
6 days ago

Steenhuisen said De Klerk was wrong to deny the evils of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in SA before 1994, but the discussion was misplaced.

“The discussion has revolved around what we call the abhorrent system, not the fact that 20 years after the end of the system we still have 30 million black South Africans locked out of opportunity and living in poverty on less than R991 a month.

“We still have 27% of children, mainly black children, going to bed every night without the daily nutritional requirement and we have 10.4 million, mostly young black South Africans, who are unemployed.

“That is the debate that we should be having and those are the things that should be obsessing us on a daily basis,” said Steenhuisen.

MORE

No new dawn - and don't steal the DA's ideas: Steenhuisen takes shots at Ramaphosa

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says since President Cyril Ramaphosa became president “things have got worse”
Politics
5 days ago

Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' has turned into a 'new despair': John Steenhuisen

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen launched a blistering attack on Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon, saying the president "blew" the many chances ...
Politics
6 days ago

Steenhuisen is a disaster and doesn't understand the law: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has slammed DA interim leader John Steenhuisen's call for the law to be amended to allow provincial governments to have ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. John Steenhuisen on apartheid: Crime against humanity debate is misplaced Politics
  2. POLL | What do you want to hear in the budget speech? Politics
  3. FREE TO READ | TOM EATON: Whatever those Cuban docs are ‘curing’ Zuma of, it’s ... Ideas
  4. From warrant of arrest to return from overseas: Six must-read stories on Jacob ... Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba says his party will put voters before 'career politicians' to ... Politics

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X