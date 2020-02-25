John Steenhuisen on apartheid: Crime against humanity debate is misplaced

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the debate about apartheid should focus on its legacy, not its label.

He was speaking at the party's federal council media briefing on Sunday.

Earlier this month, former apartheid president FW de Klerk, through his foundation, said the UN's classification of apartheid as a crime against humanity was part of an agenda by the Soviet Union, the ANC and its allies to “stigmatise” white South Africans.

The foundation said the former president repeatedly acknowledged the grave injustices committed under apartheid and had apologised on a number of occasions.

On February 11, after receiving backlash from various political parties, De Klerk apologised and withdrew the statement.