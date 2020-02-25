POLL | What do you want to hear in the budget speech?

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to present the budget speech for 2020/21 in parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Mboweni warned that without big reforms it's “game over” for SA.

Expressing dismay with the economy, Mboweni called for the country to rid itself of “structural reforms inertia”.

He said it was time for SA to get moving by taking “many steps at a time”.

He also warned that junk status was inevitable if the economic situation in SA remained unchanged.